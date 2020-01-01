African Food

African food joints, known locally as chop bars, serve the country's staple foods such as grilled tilapia, banku and fufu among others. But a chic new breed of restaurant is serving traditional African food in a modern, stylish setting. Most of the restaurants below are in Accra - watch this space for African restaurants in other regions!







AFRIKIKO LEISURE CENTRE

Location: Independence Ave, south of Presidential Palace, opposite French Embassy, Accra.

Telephone: 030 2229997

Website: www.afrikikoleisurecentre.com

Afrikiko serves local and continental food and pizzas under thatched umbrellas or in their air-conditioned dining room. There is a playground for children, including a small amusement park rides, and there is salsa dancing on Tuesdays. Also in the Afrikiko complex is Cafe Dez Amis patisserie, Thai Island thai restaurant and Toro Tapas Bar, one of the only Spanish tapas restaurants in Ghana.







BUKA AFRICAN RESTAURANT

Amazing Nigerian restaurant builted on a stilted wooden platform with chic Afrocentric decor. Offers other West African dishes too and has air-conditioned private rooms. The grilled tilapia and bissap juice is highly recommended.