CHINESE RESTAURANTS

Chinese food is available almost everywhere in Ghana from local 'check-check' (the name originates from the checked plastic takeaway bag used to pack the food) serving fried rice to classy Chinese restaurants offering dim sum and a diverse range of Chinese cuisine. Most Chinese restaurants run separate lunch and dinner services, from 12.30pm to around 3pm then from 6pm until late. Some restaurants, like Noble House, run home delivery services. Most of the restaurants below are in Accra/Tema aside from Noble House in Kumasi and Han Place in Takoradi.

Other Asian cuisine, especially sushi and tepanyaki, has become inreasingly popular and is served at several places in Accra. See our Asian restaurants sections for a comprehensive list of Thai and Japanese food.

DYNASTY

One of Ghana's oldest Chinese restaurants serving up a wide selection of dishes every day as well as dim sum on Sundays.

Location: On the corner of Oxford St and 5th Lane, Osu

Telephone: 030 2775496

Opening Hours: 12pm-3pm (lunch), 7pm-11pm (dinner)





HIN LONE

Possibly the first Chinese restaurant in Accra, Hin Lone is still run by the original owner and serves good Chinese food. Great for families and business lunches alike.

Location: Labone Crescent Road, Labone, Accra

Telephone: 030 2772782







IMPERIAL PEKING

Excellent food, extensive menu - at two locations in Accra and Tema.





Location: At Granada Hotel, Independence Avenue near the Tetteh Quarshie Circle, Airport Residential, Accra - Hospital Road, Community 9, Tema (opposite the Tema General Hospital)

Telephone: Airport: 030 2761299, Tema: 030 3305573

Opening Hours: 12pm-3pm & 6.30pm-10.30pm. Tema - Mon-Sun: 6.30pm-11pm







NOBLE HOUSE - ACCRA & KUMASI



Specialising in Cantonese and Peking cuisine at its locations in East Legon, Osu and Kumasi, Noble House has a sister restaurant called Heritage which serves wonderful Indian food.

Location: Next to Presbyterian Church, Osu, Accra; near American House, East Legon, Accra; Kumasi.

Telephone: 030 2930010, 054 2347597

Opening Hours:

Daily: Osu location - 12.30pm-3pm (lunch), 6.30pm-11pm (dinner). East Legon location - 12pm-3pm (lunch), 6pm-11pm (dinner)

Email: noblehouselegon@yahoo.com







REGAL

Good food reasonably priced. Regal also does catering

Location: 5th Lan, Osu

Telephone: 030 2773386, 030 2770038, 030 2770036

Opening Hours: 12pm-3pm & 6:30-10:30pm





Excellent cuisine and nicely decorated. Even has an outdoor bar area. The food is delicious and the ambience is nice with large lazy susans in the middle of the tables.







ROYAL JADE

Good food, large portions which justify the price. Across from Newmont office in East Legon.

Location: Lagos Avenue, East Legon

Telephone: 030 2522585

Email: reservation@royaljade.com

SWEET ROSES

Good food in a handy location.

Location: Robin Hood Hotel, Spintex Road

Telephone: 030 2816252, 024 2946888





TIP TOP



Tip Top used to be an open-air joint but has become much more pleasant since it was glassed in and air-conditioned. Very reasonable prices, huge portions. Popular with the Chinese community too.



Location: On corner of Oxford St and 5th Lane, Osu

Telephone: 030 2777780, 024 9486618



HAN PLACE - TAKORADI



Popular Chinese restaurant in central location. The owner is very welcoming and the fried lobster is recommended.