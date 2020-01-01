LEBANESE & TURKISH

Lebanese food is the dominating cuisine in this category. Lebanese influence in Ghana is far-reaching and Lebanese food can be found from Accra to Tamale. Ghana has a large Lebanese and mixed Lebanese/Ghanaian community. There is also an increasing Turkish influence in Ghana, which can only be good for Accra's repertoire of restaurants.







CHASE

Chase serves good lebanese food like shawarma at both its location - one in Labone, Osu and one in Industrial Area north of Circle.

Location: 71 Olooti St, across from the Labone coffee shop; North Industrial Area, adjacent to Grafitec.

Telephone: Labone - 030 2778477, North Industrial Area - 030 2248217

Website: www.chasefastfoods.com







DNR TURKISH CAFE



Excellent Turkish kebab house with indoor and outdoor seating as well as a small playground for kids. Turkish 'pides', similar to pizzas, are a speciality. Salad and fresh-baked Turkish bread is served with all meals and they've even adopted jollof rice, their version of which is very tasty. Portions are huge and prices reasonable. Nice change from Lebanese cuisine.

Location: 6 Lagos Ave, East Legon (near Zenith Bank and Mensvic Hotel).

Telephone: 030 2942539, 024 9498177





LE BOUQUET





Amazing meze-style Lebanese food. Decor is old-fashioned but it doesn't matter as the food is so amazing. Good service, nice wines and excellent desserts (try the creme caramel). Very reasonably priced, good for big groups but call ahead to book.

Location: Labadi Road next door to Joker’s, La, Accra.

Telephone: 030 2772417, 030 2775858, 024 4741826





FRANKIE'S





Frankie's is one of Osu's oldest hangouts, serving delicious Lebanese kebabs alongside ice cream, pastries and fast food. Try the foule (beans and pitta bread) for lunch and the kafta kebab sandwich for lunch. There is also a branch at the Accra Mall but it is much smaller.

Location: Oxford St, Osu, Accra & Accra Mall food court

Telephone: 030 2773567, Delivery - 024 4188444, Accra Mall - 024 9570000

Website: www.frankiesghana.com







VENUS

Venus has undergone several transformations over the years, starting as an outdoor cocktail bar and transforming into a cool lounge and restaurant. Excellent falafel. Venus is part of Byblos Hotel.

Location: 6th street and 11th lane, Osu

Tel: +233 21 782 250, +233 21 782 260