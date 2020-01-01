EUROPEAN RESTAURANTS

After Italian restaurants, French restaurants dominate our list of European restaurants. The standard of French food available in Accra is excellent.



FRENCH RESTAURANTS:

LA CHAUMIERE

Excellent French food, pleasant atmosphere, central location - pricey but worth it.

Location: 215 Liberation Road, opposite British Airways and Woolworths, just before Tetteh Quarshie Interchange

Telephone: 030 2772408, 024 4802013 (not open every day and closes in July, so call ahead)



LA TERRASSE CREPERIE

Cute little creperie serving a wide selection of authentic crepes as well as light meals.

Location: Abotsi Street, East Legon

Telephone: 054 3409180, 030 2544176

Website: www.laterrassecreperie.com

Facebook: La Terrasse Creperie





LE MUST





Lovely French food, good wine list and decent service. Le Must has recently been renovated and is under new management. Does catering and hosts small private events.

Location: Orphan Crescent, North Labone, Accra

Telephone: 030 2785731

Website: Le Must France

Facebook: Le Must Restaurant





LE TANDEM





Expensive but delicious food. The owner is often around and is very attentive.

Location: 6 Mankralo Street, East Cantonments,Accra.

Telephone: 030 2762959





THE ORANGERY



Small creperie in an unlikely location in Adabraka, near Nkrumah Circle. Extensive menu with unusual but delicious dishes.





Location: NearTrust Towers and Hits FM radio in Adabraka near Asylum Down

Telephone: 030 2232988

DUTCH:



ROBI'S DUTCH PUB

Robi's is the only authentic Dutch restaurant in Ghana serving up chilled Dutch beers and snacks in the quiet environs of Labone.

Locations: 14 Dade Street, Labone, Accra

Email: info@dutchpub.com

Website: www.dutchpub.com





BRITISH:

THE HONEYSUCKLE



As close to a British pub as you can get in Accra - pool tables, fully stocked bar, jovial company and good pub grub.



Location: Ring Road, Osu, across from the Police Headquarters.

Telephone: 030 2780774, 027 5556006