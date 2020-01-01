CAFÉS, BAKERIES & ICE CREAM PARLOURS
Pastisseries and ice cream parlours have grown in popularity over the last few years and there are now several chic cafés across Accra in serving up European standard pastries. Café listings in other regions coming soon!
ARLECCHINO'S
Authentic Italian ice cream and sorbets, including diabetic. Also has a snack bar and coffee shop and sells its ice creams by the scoop at the Accra Mall as well as at MaxMart and the A&C Shopping Mall in East Legon.
Telephone: 024 5410403, 024 6214739
Website: www.arlecchinoicecream.com
BOCADILLO'S
Ignore the Spanish name - Bocadillo's is a bijous little restaurant serving fresh baguettes and pains au chocolat as well as more traditional Ghanaian fare like grilled tilapia and continental food like fresh-baked pizzas. Reasonably priced with friendly service.
Telephone: 024 4860631
Email: tcauchy@africaonline.com.gh
CAFE DEZ AMIS
Coffee shop with light meals, grill, all-day breakfast, pastries and cakes. Clean and bright with beautiful high ceilings but service can be slow. If you want to go in a group or have a lunch meeting, call ahead to reserve and make your order.
Telephone: 020 0741009, 030 2782937
Facebook: Cafe Dez Amis
CHOCOPAIN
French-owned café with pastries, sandwiches and ice-cream sundaes and even French macaroons. Also serves breakfast and lunches and you can order cakes for occasions.
Telephone: 020 9130655
DELIFRANCE
Franchise of patisseries with four locations across Accra and more to come. Good, consisitent pastries, panninis, pizzas and cakes. Probably the best pastries in Ghana - they are imported frozen from France and baked on the premises. The Airport branch is the most pleasant with shady outdoor seating as well as an air-conditioned section indoors.
Telephone: 030 2770233
A family-owned chain of patisseries serving weet and savoury pastries, sandwiches, snacks and daily lunch specials various locations across Accra
Locations: Barclays Bank Club House on Gamel Nasser Abdul Ave near the British High Commission; Ringway Estates, Osu - Labone, near Melting Moments; North Ridge near Alisa Hotel (limited seating)
Telephone: Ridge location - 030 7020930, 030 2236781, 020 8110916. Osu location: 030 7020930, 026 4968130. Labone location - 030 7020741
Website: www.eatfinethings.com
FRANKIE'S
A winning combination of fast food, fresh-baked pastries and ice cream as well as an excellent American-style breakfast menu. Also has a hotel on the top floors. Sit on the ground floor veranda, have an ice cream and watch Osu life pass you by.
Location: Oxford St, Osu, Accra and Accra Mall food court
Telephone: 030 2773567, Delivery - 024 4188444, Accra Mall - 024 9570000
Opening Hours: Daily: 7am-11am (breakfast), M-Th/Su: 11am-11pm (lunch/dinner), F-Sa: 11am-midnight
Email: frankies@frankiesghana.com
Website: www.frankiesghana.com
GELATO SANDRI
Delicious, authentic ice-cream.
Great cappuccinos, iced and hot, as well as smoothies and milkshakes. Also has lovely breakfast and lunch menu as well as a new bistro-style dinner menu. Josie's also sells art and hosts literary events.
Location: 6 Third Close, off Volta St., Airport Residential, Accra.
Telephone: 024 8204441, 030 2953989
Opening Hours: Mon-Sat, 7.30am-7pm
Website: www.cuppacappuccino.com
KOFFEE LOUNGE
This new coffee shop at A&C Shopping Mall in East Legon is an interesting mix of standard coffee shop fare and great Chinese food. Service is good and so is the food.
Location: In the A&C Shopping Mall, ground floor, East Legon, Accra.
Telephone: 0302 925067, 054 8856633
Website: www.koffeelounge.com
KRYSTLE'S
Small patisserie and smoothie joint near American House is East Legon. Krystle's has a decent selection of pastries as well as reasonably priced fruit smoothies
Location: American House Junction, East Legon
LA GALETTE
Lebanese-owned coffee shop which is very popular with families, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Good pastries and fresh-baked bread as well as good pizza and Lebanese food.
Location: 43A Spintex Road, Robin Hood Hotel complex, across from Papaye.
Telephone: 024 4616137
MELTING MOMENTS
Reasonably priced coffee shop serving pastries, cakes and a good selection of lunch and dinner items. Also serves full English breakfast at a very reasonable price as well as American-style fare such as pancakes.
Location: 78/5 1st Norla St., Labone Estates, Accra.
Telephone: 030 2770834, 024 4290190
Email: meltingmoments@gmail.com
NOURISHLAB SMOOTHY'S
Great selection of smoothies (contain soya milk). Also serve salads, sandwiches and wraps.
Telephone: 024 3939855, 028 9333999
Email: pelf6@hotmail.com