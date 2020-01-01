CAFÉS, BAKERIES & ICE CREAM PARLOURS

Pastisseries and ice cream parlours have grown in popularity over the last few years and there are now several chic cafés across Accra in serving up European standard pastries. Café listings in other regions coming soon!







ARLECCHINO'S

Authentic Italian ice cream and sorbets, including diabetic. Also has a snack bar and coffee shop and sells its ice creams by the scoop at the Accra Mall as well as at MaxMart and the A&C Shopping Mall in East Legon.

Location: End of Oxford Street, opposite Shell station, Osu, Accra

Telephone: 024 5410403, 024 6214739



Website: www.arlecchinoicecream.com







BOCADILLO'S

Ignore the Spanish name - Bocadillo's is a bijous little restaurant serving fresh baguettes and pains au chocolat as well as more traditional Ghanaian fare like grilled tilapia and continental food like fresh-baked pizzas. Reasonably priced with friendly service.



Telephone: 024 4860631

Email: tcauchy@africaonline.com.gh







CAFE DEZ AMIS

Coffee shop with light meals, grill, all-day breakfast, pastries and cakes. Clean and bright with beautiful high ceilings but service can be slow. If you want to go in a group or have a lunch meeting, call ahead to reserve and make your order.

Location: Independence Ave, opposite French Embassy and south of the Presidential Falgstaff House, Accra.

Telephone: 020 0741009, 030 2782937

Facebook: Cafe Dez Amis







CHOCOPAIN

French-owned café with pastries, sandwiches and ice-cream sundaes and even French macaroons. Also serves breakfast and lunches and you can order cakes for occasions.

Location: In the same courtyard as Araba Clothing, down the road from the Omni Clinic, Dworzulu Junction, Accra (near the Aphrodisiac nightclub).

Telephone: 020 9130655







DELIFRANCE

Franchise of patisseries with four locations across Accra and more to come. Good, consisitent pastries, panninis, pizzas and cakes. Probably the best pastries in Ghana - they are imported frozen from France and baked on the premises. The Airport branch is the most pleasant with shady outdoor seating as well as an air-conditioned section indoors.

Location: Volta Road (in front of the Esther Hotel, opposite Knights of Malta, Airport Residential); Inside Chase restaurant, Labone, 11th Lane; Top floor, Marina Mall in Airport City.

Telephone: 030 2770233







FINE THINGS PATISSERIES

A family-owned chain of patisseries serving weet and savoury pastries, sandwiches, snacks and daily lunch specials various locations across Accra Locations: Barclays Bank Club House on Gamel Nasser Abdul Ave near the British High Commission; Ringway Estates, Osu - Labone, near Melting Moments; North Ridge near Alisa Hotel (limited seating)

Telephone: Ridge location - 030 7020930, 030 2236781, 020 8110916. Osu location: 030 7020930, 026 4968130. Labone location - 030 7020741

Website: www.eatfinethings.com





FRANKIE'S A winning combination of fast food, fresh-baked pastries and ice cream as well as an excellent American-style breakfast menu. Also has a hotel on the top floors. Sit on the ground floor veranda, have an ice cream and watch Osu life pass you by. Location: Oxford St, Osu, Accra and Accra Mall food court

Telephone: 030 2773567, Delivery - 024 4188444, Accra Mall - 024 9570000

Opening Hours: Daily: 7am-11am (breakfast), M-Th/Su: 11am-11pm (lunch/dinner), F-Sa: 11am-midnight

Email: frankies@frankiesghana.com

Website: www.frankiesghana.com





GELATO SANDRI

Delicious, authentic ice-cream.