INDIAN RESTAURANTS
Ghana has a large, vibrant Indian community so it's not surprising that you can find excellent Indian food in Accra (and at Moti Mahal in Kumasi). If you see members of the Indian community eating there, then you can be assured that what you are eating is authentic and delicious.
HERITAGE
On top of Noble House chinese restaurant in Osu, Hertiage is a beautifully decorated restaurant with amazing food to match.
Telephone: 030 2785252
Website: www.noblehouseghana.com
KHANA KHAZANA
Tucked beind a gas station on a road not far from Nkrumah Circle, Khana Khazana is a favourite with the Indian community. The outdoor joint specialies in Dosas (stuffed Indian crepes) and is very cheap considering the quality of the food. The 'lassi' is also delicious. A nice way to pass a Saturday afternoon when the roads are quiet.
Location: Kojo Thompsom Ave, behind Engen petrol station
Telephone: 027 5834282, 027 1591111, 026 4399999, 054 1663086, 057 0492211
Website: Khana Khazana Ghana
KOH-I-NOOR
Koh-I-Noor is one of Accra's oldest Indian restaurants. Food is always consistently good. The lamb biryani is excellent.
Telephone: 030 2771999
SUNSHINE SALADS
Despite what the name suggests, Sunshine doesn't just serve salads - it has an amazing selection of Indian food too, from bite-sized samosas to tasty curries. Ideal for lunch.
Location: Osu, Oxford Street
TANDOOR THE GRILL
Charming outdoor setting in a quiet location in Labone (not far from Melting Moments/Fine Things). The food is good and reasonably priced. They also have Indian beers and lassi. Popular with volunteers and other expats, ideal for groups as the food is good to share.
Location: F157/5 Soula Loop, North Labone, Accra
Telephone: 024 3151417
Facebook: Tandoor Ghana
MOTI MAHAL - KUMASI
A la carte Indian cuisine, authentic and pricey - one of the only Indian restaurants in Kumasi.
Location: Southern Bypass Road, south of Adum
Facebook: Moti Mahal Restaurant, Kumasi